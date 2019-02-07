Speech to Text for Hyvee

come back on live at five. >>> you've come at about the right time. what is the trick to overnight oatmeal? >>> really, all you do is mix it up ahead of time. oatmeal is an old fashioned breakfast that always seems to be in style. >>> the quaker oats haven't changed one bit, has it? >>> no, it's still the same. all you do is you take a half a cup of oatmeal. i like to do preferably the old fashioned. you get just a little more fiber. takes a little longer to digest. i'm using a half cup of oatmeal, half cup of milk of your choice. i like almond milk. some people like dairy milk. it helps moisten it. i have a lot of patients who don't tolerate dairy. any milk of your choice. whether it's dairy, almond, walnut. it's basically gonna steep overnight. you just stir it and make sure it's all blended well. and then if you want to, if you want your oatmeal softer in the morning, put in your fruit now. i'm using strawberries here today. oatmeal is mostly known for its fiber. it's a whole grain, it has soluble fiber linked with having the benefit of lowering cholesterol and keeping our cholesterol at a better level. it is also very filling. it makes you feel fuller longer. >>> we do have folks in the newsroom who are a little more healthy eaters. they'll be down here trying this out. as we we'll be right back. >>> i put a little brown sugar in mine. what kind of berries do i have? >>> blackberries and blueberries. you can use whatever kind of fruit you want. over here, i used blackberries this is a carrot cake one. carrots and pineapple and walnuts, cinnamon and nutmeg. >>> you can trick anyone into eating this. it softens up overnight. you're getting the fruit with it. >>> you can make an individual serving. you can put it in a mason jar. it lasts for 2-3 days in the fridge. you can also make a larger portion for a family. >>> talk about an easy good to go breakfast that's good for you.