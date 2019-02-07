Speech to Text for Kendey Eaton

<<austin meyer: "she's probably our hardest worker in the preseason conditioning, in the weight room stuff." nats (kendey eaton)derek petty: "she's work all day and she'd stay and shoot after work. i mean she was just in the gym all the time."mound city native kendey eaton found her way back closer to home following two years at north central community college. kendey eaton: "being able to come to northwest where the crowd is packed with people you know and have grown up with."she was one of coach meyer's first recruits after he took over. he notice her toughness and knew he wanted that in his program.meyer: "she competes. she was wearing a mask for a few weeks after she got hit in the nose. we had to pull her out of a rebounding drill during practice. that's how tough she is."eaton says it comes from her high school days under coach petty.eaton: "just the biggest stress on that was defense, intesity and leadership." and it's carried over to her team in green and white.eaton: "playing hard defense, getting on the floor attacking the basket it's really fun so like when i can do that it's great." eaton knew she wasn't coming in to a winning program, but hopes she'll be a a contirbuting factor in the turn around. eaton: "you hustle you fight and you pick up some wins you weren't supposed to win and later down you get some girls thinking like wow this northwest team looks pretty good."and she doesn't have any regrets about becoming a bearcat.eaton: " it's so much fun. it's so much fun to come out here and play and compete.">>