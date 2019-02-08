Speech to Text for Tollefson on Spagnuolo

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"i think it's really a match-made in heaven with the personelle the chiefs have."words from a former player of steve spagnuolo's. the new chiefs defensive coordinator. dave tollefson played for spagnuolo during the giants super bowl run in 2007. and he believes he's the right fit for kansas citytollefson: "i wouldn't be surprised if his defensive scheme thrives with the personelle you guys have in the front end." a topic of concern for some was the fact spagnuolo runs a 4-3 front, where the chiefs have run a 3-4 front for many years. where it could be a tough issue for the chiefs to overcome during a super bowl window.tollefson: "in most instances there would be. you'd have maybe a year of change over to personelle but spags doesn't run a traditional 4-3 it's like a zone blitz scheme." certainly a very different defense than the chiefs have had over the past few years. tollefson adds spagnuolo will get the chiefs to do the most important thing a defense can do in. tollefson: "you've got to get to the quarterback in today's nfl. i don't care what kind of defense you run. you run pop-warner defense. if you're not getting to the quarterback, or if you are, that pop-warner defense will work and he thinks spagnuolo and reid's history will work well in kansas city.tollefson: "spags has been with andy before in philly and he understand's philly's offensive schemes which he'll play off them defensively. i really think it's going to be a match-made in heaven.>> next