Speech to Text for STATE REPRESENTATIVE DRAFTS LAND BANK BILL TO IMPROVE NEIGHBORHOODS

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the ongoing, city-wide issue of abandoned properties will soon be falling on the ears of lawmakers in jefferson city. state representative sheila solon is introducing new legislation to help address the problem with a land bank. kq2's ron johnson explains. <<you don't have to look very far to come across them, abandoned, deteriorated and derelict houses are a common sight around townthese are properties that nobody wants that nobody is buying that are staying vacant and remaining vacant representative sheila solon says there are nearly 500 properties spread out across the city that are abandoned,properties that leave negative effects on the community.when you have abandoned properties on a block, it makes people feel unsafe.which is why she introduced legislation to start a land bank, solon says its an effort backed by the city mayor, chamber of commerce and residents who want to see the city look better.to be able to turn those around and get those properties in the hands of responsible ownership, that's the key to land bank success. isobel mcgowan, owner of the shakespeare chateau sees the advantage of the plan for the city.i think the biggest benefit is going to be taking under control some of the properties that have been problematic in our older and historic neighborhoods.solon says her land bank bill will provide information for the city and prospective buyers of these properties as well as transparency for the city as many of these properties can't be tracked down to an owner. this is gonna help the city locate these owners so that the taxpayers no longer have to pay for the mowing and the upkeep of these properties. solon's goal to improve st. joseph neighborhoods and that's really what we're talking about is neighborhood revitalization. ron johnson kq2 news >> representative solon says community appearance remains a big issue among city leaders and residents in the