Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Download Our App
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
Game of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Farm Show
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to the Armed Forces
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Download Our App
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
Game of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Farm Show
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to the Armed Forces
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
CLOSINGS:
View Closings
Snow possible this weekend
Snow possible this weekend
Posted: Feb. 8, 2019 2:35 PM
Updated: Feb. 8, 2019 2:35 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
18°
Hi: 18° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 18°
More Weather
Maryville
Clear
18°
Hi: 14° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 11°
More Weather
Savannah
Clear
18°
Hi: 17° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 18°
More Weather
Cameron
Clear
16°
Hi: 17° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 8°
More Weather
Fairfax
Clear
16°
Hi: 14° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 9°
More Weather
Some rain/snow mix chances are in the forecast for Sunday into Monday. We'll have partly sunny skies by midweek with highs remaining below average in the lower to middle 30s.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Most Popular Stories
Salute the Badge: Deputy's quick thinking helps save two people
CLOSINGS: Check Full List of Closings Due to Winter Weather
Hy-Vee steps up to ‘Feed the Need’
Family reacts to arrest in cold case
MWSU raising money for Make-A-Wish boy
State representative drafts Land Bank bill to improve neighborhoods
Sex crime charges dropped against former SJSD teacher, prosecutor plans to refile
Child tax credit doubles under Trump administration
SJSD cancels class Thursday, February 7
KQ2 Forecast: Cold air moves into the area
Community Events