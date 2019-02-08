Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Carbon Monoxide Dangers

Carbon Monoxide Dangers

Posted: Feb. 8, 2019 6:42 PM
Updated: Feb. 8, 2019 6:42 PM
Posted By: Victoria Ferguson

Speech to Text for Carbon Monoxide Dangers

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

d-c want homeowners to be aware of carbon monoxide dangers as the temperatures drop, the c-d-c says its important homeowners double check their furnaces to make sure they're in proper working order. the fire department says they've already responded to 18 carbon monoxide calls since october of last year. their best advice is to make sure you have a carbon monoxide detector. (steve henrichson fire inspector) "just having a detector helps a lot, many different ones out there, many different price ranges its just a matter of how fancy you want to get." the fire department says most carbon monoxide detectors sound an alarm when levels are at or around 35 parts per million in the air. deadly levels of carbon monoxide are 100 parts per million.
Saint Joseph
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 9°
Maryville
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 4°
Savannah
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 9°
Cameron
Clear
13° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 6°
Fairfax
Clear
13° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 5°
Some rain/snow mix chances are in the forecast for Sunday into Monday. We'll have partly sunny skies by midweek with highs remaining below average in the lower to middle 30s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events