Speech to Text for Carbon Monoxide Dangers

d-c want homeowners to be aware of carbon monoxide dangers as the temperatures drop, the c-d-c says its important homeowners double check their furnaces to make sure they're in proper working order. the fire department says they've already responded to 18 carbon monoxide calls since october of last year. their best advice is to make sure you have a carbon monoxide detector. (steve henrichson fire inspector) "just having a detector helps a lot, many different ones out there, many different price ranges its just a matter of how fancy you want to get." the fire department says most carbon monoxide detectors sound an alarm when levels are at or around 35 parts per million in the air. deadly levels of carbon monoxide are 100 parts per million.