Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

YWCA Survivor Drive

YWCA Survivor Drive

Posted: Feb. 8, 2019 6:43 PM
Updated: Feb. 8, 2019 6:43 PM
Posted By: Victoria Ferguson

Speech to Text for YWCA Survivor Drive

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the y-w-c-a is asking the community to help victims of rape and domestic violence. the third annual "survivor drive" will be taking place at east hills shopping center. the organization is asking for both donations of new men and women's items to build hospital emergency kits. items include socks, pants, underwear, a sports bra and a shirt in all sizes, as well as hygiene products.volunteers say this kit helps bring comfort to victims during a tough time. (sot terra james ywca volunteer: "it's a small gesture that goes a long way. it helps these victims feel normal by giving them new items and have something that is clean. they need something that makes them feel surrounded by love and security. that's what this drive does.") the y-w-c-a will have a table in the food court area next to "auntie annie's." you can drop off your donations tonight until the mall closes or 10-4 saturday or 12-2 on sunday. montary donations will also be accepted.
Saint Joseph
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 9°
Maryville
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 4°
Savannah
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 9°
Cameron
Clear
13° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 6°
Fairfax
Clear
13° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 5°
Some rain/snow mix chances are in the forecast for Sunday into Monday. We'll have partly sunny skies by midweek with highs remaining below average in the lower to middle 30s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events