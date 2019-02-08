Speech to Text for Lawyer Speaks Out on Bus Slip

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the y-w-c-a is asking the community to help victims of rape and domestic violence. the third annual "survivor drive" will be taking place at east hills shopping center. the organization is asking for both donations of new men and women's items to build hospital emergency kits. items include socks, pants, underwear, a sports bra and a shirt in all sizes, as well as hygiene products.volunteers say this kit helps bring comfort to victims during a tough time. (sot terra james ywca volunteer: "it's a small gesture that goes a long way. it helps these victims feel normal by giving them new items and have something that is clean. they need something that makes them feel surrounded by love and security. that's what this drive does.") the y-w-c-a will have a table in the food court area next to "auntie annie's." you can drop off your donations tonight until the mall closes or 10-4 saturday or 12-2 on sunday. montary donations will also be accepted.