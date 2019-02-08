Speech to Text for East Side Rotary

alma >>> welcome back to live at five. shelly is here. we're gonna talk about a big fundraiser that we have. >>> 37th annual. >>> 37th annual. time and time again, it's been at the united methodist church where it will be again this year. friday, march 1st, a couple weeks away. what we're really talking about, at least today, is for businesses out there that want lunch delivered to them. >>> yes. >>> tell us about that. >>> really exciting. sauce is the boss. that's our theme this year. we've kind of mixed it up from in the past. we've got three exciting options this year. >>> we do. we've got the meatball sub that we've done in the past. we've got a chicken parmesan sandwich that we've done. and you know, with folks and spaghetti they say oh, the carbs. all that stuff. >>> everyone's watching it these days. >>> how about grilled chicken? with the marinara and the cheese on it and the apple and the salad and the price is right. >>> $8. >>> $8. we've gotten a good response so far. again, this is our one and only fundraiser of the year. goes to a lot of different causes. >>> it really does. one of our big projects this year is an outdoor project for united cerebral palsy. >>> and this money will be going to the school district, the drama program. we'll also be doing a project on the parkway system. there's gonna be some stations set up where folks take their smart phone, scan it and a work out will come up right on their phone and they can do it right there. that's gonna be really cool. we really have to do well on this. it is the sauce is the boss. >>> that's right. and you can find us on facebook. >>> find us on facebook. friday, march 1st. three lunch options delivered to your office. $8 each. get a minimum of five, we can certainly do that. the spaghetti dinner, we can't forget about that. 5:30 to 7:30. and then e-mail me here at the station if you want to get your lunch order in, we'll set it up. and boy, we have fun that day at the church. >>> oh my gosh, it's a long day. it starts early, it ends late. but we have a good time. >>> we do. it will be a good fundraising effort. we just had to do it today. there's the sauce is the boss flier one more time.