Speech to Text for Mound City girls top EA

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

so up in mound city.. the lady panthers host undefeated east atchison...=== kilea cooper starts us off driving to the basket... giving the wolves a 20-13 lead in the first half..=== but mound city bounces back... kinsee knapp makes it 21-20 at the half...== in the second half... victoria leads mound city... 13 points on the night.. 29-28 mound city..=== in the fourth quarter.. east atchison retakes the lead 34-31 thanks to jaycee graves.. === we go to late in the fourth..=== picks the pocket of mercedes pashall.. and takes it to the rack.. misses but paige quilty cleans it up.. helping mound city knock off the undefeated wolves