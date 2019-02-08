Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Mound City girls top EA

Mound City girls top EA

Posted: Feb. 8, 2019 10:43 PM
Updated: Feb. 8, 2019 10:43 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

Speech to Text for Mound City girls top EA

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

so up in mound city.. the lady panthers host undefeated east atchison...=== kilea cooper starts us off driving to the basket... giving the wolves a 20-13 lead in the first half..=== but mound city bounces back... kinsee knapp makes it 21-20 at the half...== in the second half... victoria leads mound city... 13 points on the night.. 29-28 mound city..=== in the fourth quarter.. east atchison retakes the lead 34-31 thanks to jaycee graves.. === we go to late in the fourth..=== picks the pocket of mercedes pashall.. and takes it to the rack.. misses but paige quilty cleans it up.. helping mound city knock off the undefeated wolves
Saint Joseph
Clear
13° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 13°
Maryville
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 3°
Savannah
Clear
13° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 13°
Cameron
Clear
11° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 0°
Fairfax
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 0°
Some rain/snow mix chances are in the forecast for Sunday into Monday. We'll have partly sunny skies by midweek with highs remaining below average in the lower to middle 30s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events