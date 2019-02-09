Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

sharon robinson

sharon robinson

Posted: Feb. 9, 2019 12:29 AM
Updated: Feb. 9, 2019 12:29 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

Speech to Text for sharon robinson

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

sharon robinson, jackie robinson's daughter: "you know it is a historic city, i knew buck o'neil for years i heard his dream about his dream of building the negro league museum and seeing it come to fruition now with bob kendricks carrying that legacy forward in a beautiful way strong way it makes us feel good.") that's a
Saint Joseph
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 3°
Maryville
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 2°
Savannah
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 3°
Cameron
Clear
11° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: -1°
Fairfax
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 12°
Some rain/snow mix chances are in the forecast for Sunday into Monday. We'll have partly sunny skies by midweek with highs remaining below average in the lower to middle 30s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events