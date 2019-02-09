Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Wintry weather returns

Wintry weather returns

Posted: Feb. 9, 2019 8:22 AM
Updated: Feb. 9, 2019 8:22 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
13° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 0°
Maryville
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: -1°
Savannah
Few Clouds
13° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 0°
Cameron
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: -5°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
12° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: -2°
Tracking two more systems that will bring wintry weather to the area this weekend and the beginning of next week. For Saturday, expect a dry and nice day. Clouds will increase during the afternoon hours with highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events