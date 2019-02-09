Clear
Winter Weather Advisory tonight

Posted: Feb. 9, 2019 8:52 AM
Updated: Feb. 9, 2019 8:52 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Tracking two more systems that will bring wintry weather to the area this weekend and the beginning of next week. For Saturday, expect a dry and nice day. Clouds will increase during the afternoon hours with highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
