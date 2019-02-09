Speech to Text for BERNARDS ON TOP

the story. <<dominant(nats)the only way to describe the northwest men's basketball team. part of that is the success of true freshman diego bernard.diego) expectations weren't high for diego and northwest. but he and the bearcats shattered them so far.(diego about expectations)diego adds a 51 percent field goal percentage. along with 12 points a game just as a freshman to the no. 1 team in division two men's basketball.(stand up: but the bernard success spreads farther than just maryville. here at dury university in springfield, diego's older sister daejah leads the no. 1 women's team in division two.) molly miller: "she's an all-american in my eyes, she might not get the scoring production that those all-americans get but she's a defensive changer."the junior won't light up the stat sheet in points. she's made her name playing drury's brand of basketball.daejah bernard: "i play defense, i pride myself in that, so this is a great place for me to be."that part of her game was developed from her time at benton.daejah: "we played defense there and that's kind of what coach miller was looking for when she recruited me was a defender." miller: "in state, it was coming down to the wire in that championship game and i think she had about three in a row at half court, just pick pockets. i'm like, 'she could play for me."'daejah and diego established themselves as standouts on their respective teams. they says it's because of their parents.daejah: "they've instilled hard work into us since we were little, since we were playing. like i said our dad was our coach." diego: "he pushed us to our limits that we didn't know we had."their growth also came from each other.diego: "she was really tough on me growing up. she didn't let nothing easy, just like in college nothing's easy.daejah: "our relationship from me beating up on him has helped grow our bond."so it seemed fitting that daejah let diego know about northwest joining drury at the top spot.diego: "my sister actually face-timed me and was ecstatic about it." daejah: "diego bellarmine lost, like i was so excited for him."diego: "i was really happy when i saw the poll we were number one."daejah: "i was the first one to tell him so then he told his teammates and stuff like that.diego: "the whole family group text went crazy."now they have a chance to do something that they couldn't do high school. both win state titles.daejah: "we went to state together my senior year of high school and he fell short and that really upset him."but three years later, the bernards can finish what they started by winning division two titles.daejah: "definitely winning with him like that would put the icing on the cake.">>