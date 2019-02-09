Speech to Text for Community basketball tournament held at Salvation Army Gym

kq2 meteorologists. families went out to see their kids play in a basketball tournament earlier this evening. parents and coaches explain what makes this program so special for the kids. <<these kids hit the court for the sweetheart's tournament, and while didn't have much to do with valentine's day coaches told us is all about the love of the game.[cecil hawkins] this is something i always wanted to do i wanted to give backcoach cecil hawkins calls the opportunity to be part of this, blessing [hawkins] this is going on my second year of coaching these guys i added a couple more players.his team, the tarheels, are part of a league of 128 basketball teams all around the community. his message, come as you are [hawkins] we just welcome everybody you don't have to know how to play basketball but we can teach you how to be young men and young women. parents said the program is a great way for their kids to socialize[christy gomez] it's great he's gotten lots of friends and its just a good interaction with lots of friends, and its just a good interaction with a lot of kids. the tarheels got to play the tournament where they practice, the gymnasium at the salvation army.[abe tamayo] it's great to give back to the community, raise a little revenue for our operations, but to see the children excel, that's the main goal we're after.even though the tarheels came up short losing in overtime. coach hawkins tells us he makes sure his kids see the bigger picture. [hawkins] i'm not about winning, i'm all about what have you learned, i want to get you ready for that next coach at the next level.if these kids can master that, coach says there's no limit to they can do.[gomez] the sky's the limit for these young men.>> coach hawkins says kids interested in joining the basketball league must maintain a "c" average in school and stay out of trouble. parents intrested in signing kids up for the community league can reach him by e-mail at hawkins cecil 22 at g-mail dot