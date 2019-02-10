Speech to Text for United Way Weather

colton, thanks kids and their parents spent their saturday morning learning about the weather. it was the subject of this month's family fun time event presented by the united way. familes met with science educators and had fun with various demonstrations, games and crafts about our atmosphere. organizers say it's never too early to start exposing children to the fun behind math and science. (sot jay martin, united way of greater st. joseph: "it's not just getting them prepared for kindergarten but also getting the parents prepared at an early age because thier brains are developing. so you want to be working on activties at home to get them used to leaning and seeing words, what shapes are and what numbers are.") of course...the united way got some help from our