United Way Weather

Posted: Feb. 10, 2019 9:22 AM
Updated: Feb. 10, 2019 9:22 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

colton, thanks kids and their parents spent their saturday morning learning about the weather. it was the subject of this month's family fun time event presented by the united way. familes met with science educators and had fun with various demonstrations, games and crafts about our atmosphere. organizers say it's never too early to start exposing children to the fun behind math and science. (sot jay martin, united way of greater st. joseph: "it's not just getting them prepared for kindergarten but also getting the parents prepared at an early age because thier brains are developing. so you want to be working on activties at home to get them used to leaning and seeing words, what shapes are and what numbers are.") of course...the united way got some help from our
After an early round of snow this morning, the rest of the day should be mostly dry. There could be some pockets of mist or light snow throughout the day but the majority of us will be dry. Highs today will be getting into the upper 30s so road conditions should improve throughout the day.
