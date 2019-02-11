Speech to Text for SPORTS REEL 2-10-19

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

sport...and at the high school level it is certainly a team sport.. the benton cardinals have set themselves up nicely going into state.. <<nats.... script: the benton cardinal wrestling team also known as the grapplers... are once again dominating on the mat sending 8 boys and one girl to state.. sot: brad hubbard.. "our mindset has been the same as it's been all year win the big matches and let the practice room prepareation pay off." script: the missouri state wrestling tournament is where high school wrestlers can get their name placed in the history books... but there arent many chances to do so... sot: jacob dowell "being able to go back after last year and hopefully get a medal is going to be great last year i went 0-2 and this year i'm hope to get a medal." script: benton is no stranger to sending many athletes to state but the final step to get there requires the support of the whole team to advance on... sot: jacob dowell "the whole time that there's guys in the bubble the whole team is there cheering them on which we haven't done much this year, but when it came to districts we pulled through for everybody and if they were winning or losiing we were still there cheering them on." script: the teams success comes from the hard work that they put in everyday, and being able to enjoy what they do is part of their dna... sot: brad hubbard "i think out program speaks for itself we just keep working our tails off and our kids keep producing and we make mistakes along the way sometimes but we coach them up and we learn from it and have a lot of fun doing it.">> state wrestling will take place in columbia at mizzou arena starting on thursday with finals finishing on saturday.. the chiefs have been filling out their defensive coaching staff over the last couple of weeks...the newest member added.... is brendan daly from the patriots...he will be taking over the defensive line...and will be joining new defesive backs coach dave merritt...this is all under new defensive coordinator steve spagnuolo...the chiefs will be changing from a 3-4 base defense to a 4-3 look this upcomng season... a new football league has started...and its the alliance of america football league... and co-founded by nfl hall of famer bill polian and tv producer charlie ebersol, son of nbc executive dick ebersol. the league kicked off on cbs on saturday night, and from there its games go to cbs sports network, nfl network, and tnt....this years super bowl 53 was the lowest-rated super bowl since 2009...so in return fans can still watch pro football...that being said... the aaf is not an nfl development league.... and it's not the minor leagues, where a pro team can call up a player any time. in a quote from ebersal he says that "we call it symbiotic or complementary" to the nfl.... the aaf has eight teams to start out all in small-market cities..... including memphis, orlando, salt lake city, san antonio, and san diego.and the teams are all owned by the league-no with no individual franchise owners. college basketball for this week...missouri western will play in a double header against southwest baptist this wednesday...the womens team will play first with tip-off starting at 5:30...then the men will play right after starting at 7:30.. and up in maryville..northwest missouri state will also be in action on wednesday...both bearcat team will take on ucm.. the women will play first at 5:30...followed by the men who will play at 7:30..also looking to stay undefeated.. down in springfield..the missouri state bears were taking on illinios state... this one ended in a thriller.. we take you to the final moments of the game..were the beats were down by two...the ball gets inbounded...and it becomes a mad scrum at half court...kansas city native jarred dixon for missouri state ends up with the ball... and heaves it up towards the basket..and he knails its...as time expires.... and the bears gets the win on a last second prayer..all of these games matter as marcj maddness nears a final look at your forecast is