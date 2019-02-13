Clear
Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Monday

Posted: Feb. 11, 2019 7:44 AM
Updated: Feb. 11, 2019 7:44 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

to 0.10". as warmer air moves in, we will likely changeover to all rain for the afternoon. the exception will be towards the iowa border where temperatures could stay colder. for the evening, we will likely see a transition back to snow as the system departs the region. for the rest of next week, our weather will quiet back down. after monday, dry conditions are expected through thursday with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. the next system to watch could bring some rain and snow to the area thursday night into friday as temperatures crash back down into the 20s by friday into the weekend.
The dry and sunny conditions are expected once again for your Wednesday and into Valentine's Day on Thursday. High pressure will build in to our south for Wednesday, allowing our winds to change to the south-southeast, ushering in warmer air. Temperatures will go back up to above average in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.
