Speech to Text for CROSSING SHELTER PKG

another shelter that has been busy is the crossing overnight shelter, and they've only been open for a few months.the shelter has realized how much they're needed... but the weight of uncertain funding hangs in the air. kq2's dane hawkins has more. <<[track] the crossing overnight shelter hasn't even been open a full four months but organizers say they're already seeing numbers far higher than expected [danny gach, crossing shelter, dir. ] in the first three months of operation we've had 300 visists.. unduplicated visits.. [track] also unexpected how they're consistantly full or over their 45 person capacity.. ááquick nat sotáá we have to go up to that 60áá[danny gach] we're finding the need is a little greater and the turn over is more than what we thought[track] but not more than what alisha boehle thought.. she has been working with shelters and assistance programs for years and says she's watched the situation worsen.. [alisha boehle, overnight shelter worker] its gotten worse, even in the last 10 years, five years, two years.. [track] ..but the crossing shelter is just a pilot program for 1 year.. and boehle says homelessness cant be solved in that little time.. [alisha boehle] no way theres no way thats not even possible..we are going to need it on a more constant basis this is not something that once we help these people homelessness in going to go away [track] so she says the communities support is vital for the crossing shelter to continue helping those in need in the future[alisha boehle] if we want to better our town instead of sitting around and complaing about it think of what are we doing to better it, so if we're doing something to better lets go ahead and keep this stuff open lets open more and support people to get their lives on track theres.. no pilot when it comes to homeless people, you need to get in there and do it 150 percent.. dane hawkins kq2 news >> the shelter is still about 40- thousand dollars short on funding to last the rest of the year... they'll be hosting a fundraiser in may. to donate or