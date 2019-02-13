Speech to Text for Difficult winter makes tough decisions for schools

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the weather's been real challenge is winter obviously there's snow and ice to extreme temperatures Mother Nature has thrown her best and it's taking a toll on everyone especially school districts probably looking for 2 or 3 days in advance at least in starting to watch that way there to see if it's starting to come true or where it whether the prediction is off at school gets canceled no school in the Saint Joseph School District cancellations and the stress it's put on you know directors administrators you know students families you know opponents it doesn't matter and I was affected when you had weather like we've had each school district has to approach the situation differently like up in Rosendale at North Andrew and more rules School District would not only being communication with other districts around them they also the check on several gravel roads and non major roads so sometimes when the Maine Black Ops are okay with the gravel roads are slick or pack down and Ben buses have trouble getting through them for safety and concern of students sometimes we can't go on those and we have to go to blacktop or hard surface is only in the city there's a lot of discussion and communication as well as checking in with a city street department come with all the missed days several school districts are going longer at the end of the year and the one that can't always be made up his activities all these cancellations are coming about the worst time of year cuz it's the end of the season you know so everyone's getting backed up no that's been the one that I guess nice thing about it is we're all in the same boat and whether it means canceling school or activities each district makes the call with one thing in mind our primary concern is we would have we want to be wrong on the side of being safe we don't want to put our kids or drivers are bus drivers anybody like that we don't want to put them in the situation that that creates something where were we created something to make them being an unsafe situation Chris Roush