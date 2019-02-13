Speech to Text for Paycheck to Paycheck

sports. a new study from an economic advocacy group says millions of americans are living only one missed paycheck away from poverty kq2's sydnie holzfaster has more on the number of americans living paycheck to paycheck and how the possibility of another government shutdown could push them over the edge <<what would you do if you missed a paycheck? for most americans the difference can be devastating [sot:whitney lanning/community action partnership executive director "it's hard to have the forethought of a disaster, but unfortunately that is just, families have to be aware of what's out there."]according to the economic group prosperity now, 40 percent of americans are just one missed paycheck away from living in poverty [sot:whitney lanning/community action partnership executive director "if someone in their household cannot work for whatever reason, then they really are unable to meet their basic needs."]and after over 400,000 federal workers missed paychecks during the recent government shutdown, families are planning for the worst [sot:chris stiens/investment advisor "you want three to six months worth of your expenses in savings so that if, god forbid a job goes away or something happens and you can't work and you are going to miss a paycheck or two then you have that savings to fall back on."]but for those who don't have the means to save up for an emergency, getting federal or regional assistance takes time [sot:whitney lanning/community action partnership executive director "food stamps can take a very long time, child care assistance, all of those things. those needs keep going forward but your income is not there and most families don't have the liquid assets to support themselves."]and with the country on standby for the possibility of another shutdown, the problem is hitting much closer to home [sot:whitney lanning/community action partnership executive director "people see it on the national news and it seems very far away, but this is a very real issue that is effecting not just american households, but st. joe and northwest missouri households."] sydnie holzfaster, kq2 news>>