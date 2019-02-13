Speech to Text for Women's Shelter Funding

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

city council vote to consider waiving over 17 hundred dollars in fees to support a new shelter for abused women councilmembers will vote to waive the zoning and building permit fees for sisters of solace, a new non-profit working to create a crisis shelter for women the group is trying to renovate a building on 12th street to serve as a new shelter for women organizers say the new shelter will help other social service agencies to plan for the changes to community needs as the crossing closes in on the final months of its pilot program (sot "i know the crossing has stepped up to provide this in our community for a year, which will carry us through october of this year. they are going to need reinforcements to come and pick up where they've left off.") sisters of solace plans to begin renovations on their new building in april and hope to open the shelter by thanksgiving