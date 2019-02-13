Speech to Text for Edward Jones

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

their tariffs increased making their products more expensive here in the u.s. we're here now with gabe from edward jones. who knows where we're going now. >>> if we talk about the theme for 2019, i would say the only certainty is more uncertainty. that was the theme that was there all year in 2018. whether it was tariffs, the fed and interest rates, concerns about brexit, political concerns about midterm elections. a lot of those same concerns and uncertainties still exist in 2019. >>> and then toward the middle of the year, this nose dive and the talk about the trade tariffs. there's really no resolution. >>> we don't have a resolution yet. we've got some pivotal dates coming up where i would tell investors to be prepared that volatility is gonna be back. we should expect more uncertainty in terms of headline risk and therefore more movement both up and down in the stock market. >>> you financial guys don't like volatility at all. you like calm, steady as you go. >>> i would tell you i love volatility. >>> okay, okay. tell me why i'm wrong. >>> investors don't typically like volatility because the price movements create negative emotions. in the world of investing and making money in the market, volatility creates price opportunities to buy low. >>> buy low, sell high. >>> that's right, that's right. again, some of the recommendations you have for us in 2019 looking at the financial focus, you said the volatility. you also said diversify. >>> that's right. because asset prices don't all move in the same direction at the same time, if you diversify your eggs across different baskets, when one asset class is moving up, maybe part of your diversification is not moving, you'll be thankful you have that diversity. gold is typically a great instrument when you've got currency risk. i don't think we've got issues about our currency. our dollar right now, in my opinion, is a little too strong. >>> and what you all preach, you included, all you edward jones guys, take a long term perspective. >>> because the volatility creates that negative emotion, you want to be sure of your long term goals. as long as you don't panic and sell when it's done, it's not gonna impact the number on the back end. >>> i've got 15, 20 years to go, maybe more depending on where we are with social security. so don't worry about what happens tomorrow? >>> most certainly. in reference to your asset, you're not comfortable. december was a perfect month to look at that last quarterly statement in your 401(k). if you've got sticker shock from that, you probably want to come in and address that asset and get to a more conservative approach. be ready for more of that moving in through 2019 until we can get a resolution on the tariff side of things. >>> it wasn't a good quarter. >>> tough quarter, tough quarter. off to a much better start in 2019. people also have to be aware that we come out of the gate fast. we still have uncertainty on the horizon. markets won't continue to drive in that same direction. >>> right before we came on, we talked about the trade tariff talks going on between the u.s. and china, another deadline coming up. >>> don't get so overwhelmed by the numbers. the tariff increase from 10-25% on $200 million in goods, you're talking very little impact. >>> all right. >>> what i've encouraged my clients to do is hope and pray that trump can get a trade deal done