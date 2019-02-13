Clear
Digs For Dogs

Posted: Feb. 11, 2019 6:46 PM
Updated: Feb. 11, 2019 6:46 PM
Posted By: Victoria Ferguson

the st. joseph animal shelter is getting more money to help dogs in the city feel at home. the city council is set to approve a five-thousand dollar grant from an ameripac. the money would go toward the shelter's "digs for dogs" program. the program helps build and repair dog houses . dog owners are required to have a dog house for thier pet if they are outdoors for any period of time. (sot jennifer lockwood humane educator: "they do need to have adquet food water and shelter. the same goes for dogs who are out for just 30 minutes outdoors. they need to have these items. so it is required. so it is really important for these animals to have shelter, especially with how crummy the weather has been. it's just really important for them to have a dry warm place to be." ) the animal shelter is also taking donations, for more informational call (816) 271- 4877.
The dry and sunny conditions are expected once again for your Wednesday and into Valentine's Day on Thursday. High pressure will build in to our south for Wednesday, allowing our winds to change to the south-southeast, ushering in warmer air. Temperatures will go back up to above average in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.
