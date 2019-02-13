Speech to Text for Central Cotillion Award Winner

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a senior from central high school won this year's award of distinction from the cotilllion for achievement collin gentry took home the 18 hundred dollar scholarship during the program, gentry learned interview skills, formal dress and dining etiquette, and how to write a resume and cover letter (sot: collin gentry, distinction award winner: "the evening is not about who gets the distinction award. whether i got it or not, i still get scholarship money so it wasn't the furthest thing on my mind. i say i wasn't expecting it but i wasn't totally surprised." ) gentry plans to go to missouri university of science and technology to earn a double major in aerospace and mechanical engineering he earned his award saturday night at the annual catillion ball.