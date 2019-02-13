Speech to Text for Missouri Western State University

cold. sunday into monday, another chance for some snow. >>> thanks, mike. we'll talk some griffin athletics here. how we doing, brad? >>> fantastic. busy time of year. >>> we are just three weeks away from official march madness. >>> we are. hard to believe. it has been a long season considering we started playing basketball in early november. just two home dates left, hard to believe. a lot going on with the games this week. >>> yeah, both of them at home here. wednesday night, southwest baptist comes to town, 7:30 men's start. couple of unique things going on. number one, we do a big breast cancer awareness month initiative back in october. women's basketball, their coach's association has a breast cancer awareness initiative. we'll celebrate that wednesday night. the basketball team encourages you to wear pink. they'll wear their pink uniforms. you're alts familiar with the colors for carson. there was a story at the end of last week about that. there was a young man named carson, 4 years old in our community. his wish was to have his room redone. and so you have to raise $10,000 in order to grant a wish. we're gonna make that official reveal on wednesday night. carson, he likes bright colors. in addition to wearing pink, he'd like any bright color you've got in your closet. we're gonna recognize him and his family. for a color blind guy, i think i'm gonna miss out on that. that is wednesday. we'll take a quick break and come we'll be back on live at five. >>> we're back on live at five. we talked about wednesday's game and the final home games of the year on saturday. >>> very special. it will be a big game for women and men. women's side, defending national championships. men's side, big match up from a conference tournament standpoint. it's senior day. we'll recognize our women's basketball seniors following the game, our men's seniors before the game, we're gonna officially name our court in the field house tom smith court. it's really an honor for him that's been a long time coming. we hope you're able to be there for those games, especially at halftime. >>> waer talking about the jumbling around with the weather. now with spring sports coming around, you're supposed to play outside on thursday? >>> people are probably saying golly, they're just talking about snow. yet, we're talking about home baseball. we're supposed to play home baseball at home this weekend as well. looks like we're actually gonna play those games on wednesday and thursday. >>> looks like we're gonna play 1:00 both days. they like to get outside. now we've already seen the softball teams. >>> weather has been an issue down there as well. >>> they'll try to go back down there this weekend. their first home dates are on march 12th. we've got a ways to go for that. just looking back here, wednesday night. >>> griffin basketball, 5:30. and 7:30. get your tickets at gogriffins.com. looks like griffins baseball thursday as well. >>> that will be great to get outside. >>> 50 feels like 80 when it's been in the 20's.