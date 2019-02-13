Speech to Text for Nurse Nana

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it's also heart health awareness month -- and one little girl in st. joseph is making it her mission to tell people about the signs of a heart attack kq2's sydnie holzfaster has her story <<<[sot: annalynn "nana" bigalow/future nurse/ heart advocate "hello, i'm nurse nana. i'm here to teach you guys about heart attacks."]six year old nana bigalow is making her youtube debut to teach people about heart health [sot: annalynn "nana" bigalow/future nurse/ heart advocate "a heart attack is when a heart is broken, but the heart it needs to be fixed."]she got the idea after her school started a fundraiser for the american heart association [sot:dominique bigelow/nana's mom/registered nurse:"the fundraiser is to raise money for children that have suffered heart defects or have some form of cardiovascular disease."]and with help from her mom, nana took to the web to show people how to recognize a heart attack[sot: annalynn "nana" bigalow/future nurse/ heart advocate "how do you know you're having a heart attack? if you feel you're having pain or pressure on your heart. don't ignore it."] the 1st grader wants to a nurse like her mom and her video already reached over 300 views [sot:dominique bigelow/nana's mom/registered nurse:"we just kind of turned it all into a song and when we did that she did really well with remembering the signs and symptoms and so it's kind of been fun."]in the video nana shows the signs or a heart attack [sot: annalynn "nana" bigalow/future nurse/ heart advocate "if you get short of breath, if you break out in a cold sweat or get dizzy, don't ignore it."]and she tells you a few things you might not think to look out for [sot: annalynn "nana" bigalow/future nurse/ heart advocate"boys are different than girls. sometime girls get a tummy ache or nauseous."]but nana says the most important thing is to reach out when you need help[sot: annalynn "nana" bigalow/future nurse/ heart advocate "heart attacks are a medical emergency. if you're having a heart attack call 911."]sydnie holzfaster, kq2 news>>> nana has raised over four hundred dollars for her school's heart heroes fundraiser you can find more information on how to donate on our website at kq2 dot com