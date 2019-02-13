Speech to Text for Lathrop tops East Buch

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the bulldogs have to get past the lathrop mules tonight on senior night.. === senior tristian smith starts us off with a drive to the cup.. gets it to fall.. 6-4 dogs.. === but later... chris moore... great last name... no relation... knocks down the three... == its 8-6... lathrop hangin tough early... == east buch goes on a run before half.. tucker white tries for the slam... but ethan kilgore... come on man.. i swear to you the earth shook with that... 26-22 east buch up at half..=== but lathrop said not today... moore in the second half takes the steal... pushes it down the floor... mules outscore the bull dogs 23-7 in the third.. and hold on the rest of the way to win 60-56...