Lathrop tops East Buch

Posted: Feb. 12, 2019 11:19 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

the bulldogs have to get past the lathrop mules tonight on senior night.. === senior tristian smith starts us off with a drive to the cup.. gets it to fall.. 6-4 dogs.. === but later... chris moore... great last name... no relation... knocks down the three... == its 8-6... lathrop hangin tough early... == east buch goes on a run before half.. tucker white tries for the slam... but ethan kilgore... come on man.. i swear to you the earth shook with that... 26-22 east buch up at half..=== but lathrop said not today... moore in the second half takes the steal... pushes it down the floor... mules outscore the bull dogs 23-7 in the third.. and hold on the rest of the way to win 60-56...
The dry and sunny conditions are expected once again for your Wednesday and into Valentine's Day on Thursday. High pressure will build in to our south for Wednesday, allowing our winds to change to the south-southeast, ushering in warmer air. Temperatures will go back up to above average in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.
