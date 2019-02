Speech to Text for LIVE SHOT VIOLINIST

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

state university is celebrating through music. kq2's dane hawkin's is at tonight's musical performance featuring violionist extraordinaire richmond punch along with the northwest symphony. thanks alan i'm joined by punch and his wife... .... back to you alan. not only is february black history month