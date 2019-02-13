Speech to Text for Trial begins for suspected drunk driver who killed Maryville student after crashing into bar

a week-long trial for a young man accused of crashing into a maryville bar -- resulting in the death of a northwest student on january 7th of last year... kq2's madeline mcclain was in the courtroom today and reports from nodaway county. <<stand up: a trial got underway today to find out more about the death of morgan mccoy.she died at the bar just behind me, she was 19-years-old at the time, and a northwest student. a truck came crashing through this bar and killed her.22-year-old alex catterson is accused of drinking and getting behind the wheel of that truck-- when it crashed into the palms bar & grill in early january 2018. morgan mccoy was found on the floor and rushed to the hospital where she died. catterson was charged with a dwi involving the death of another person.yesterday a jury was selected -- and tuesday nodaway county prosecutor robert rice began presenting the state's case. the witnesses told the jury wha they remember from that night including mccoy's roommate, friends, acquaintances and palms employees. the final three witnesses were not at the palms bar that night two were working at "the pub" and said they served catterson budweisers and shots.the jury was shown the surveillance video of catterson entering, exiting and hanging out at the bar surveillance clips from a different bar were shown the the jury -- at one point the prosecutor asking owner chris burns if the video depicted catterson falling down the bar's steps burns saying he believed so the 22-year-old looked somber throughout tuesday -- his attorney samuel scroggie asked few questions.the case picks back up wednesday at 9 a-m at the nodaway county courthouse...standup: madeline mcclain, kq2