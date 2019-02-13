Speech to Text for Tensions run high during meeting over mandatory rental inspection program

ten.") what started as an effort to clean up blight in st. joseph and provide renters with a safe place to live has turned ugly. good evening, i'm alan van zandt. landlords in the city say they are being pushed around in an effort to create a mandatory rental inspection program. <<(alan van zandt reporting) tuesday featured the latest round of battle between st. joseph landlords and city hall.nat sound (arguing)they're upset because the landlords thought they had negotiated with city leaders to make a new rental inspection program voluntary.. the city council on monday changed that plan(sot: darren burnett, landlord: "at the last minute with almost no notice they turned it mandatory.)but the landlords were not getting a sympathetic ear from the city's administrative review board on tuesdaytheir chair says they have been pushing for a mandatory inspection program for the past four years.(sot: mike grimm, administrative review board chair: "the number one thing that rental inspections do is create a safe environment for the renters.")mike grimm says a voluntary program wasn't getting enough support from landlords.(sot: grimm: "at some point it would have to become mandatory to take care of the, i don't want to say slumlords, but we had to find a way to take care of the substandard property.") landords against the mandate for rental inspections say they support safe housing but stress the age of many st. joseph properties might make it difficult to pass a stringent inspection.(sot: burnett: "every house in st. joseph, there's a lot of 80 year old houses, they're all not going to pass a new house inspection.") making the cost of getting up to code an expense that will be passed on to low-income rentors.(sot: brunett: "it will end up that some houses will not pass and the people living in them will not be able to afford an increase of $200 per month in rent to bring them up to code.")but on a 5-3 vote, city council members say they want to push ahead.'(sot: brian myers, st. joseph city council: "i'm proud to say that as a council, we're finally willing to attack something even as controversial as it might be with some people in this community.")>> grimm says st. joseph is one of the only cities of our size in missouri that does not have any kind of rental inspection program, voluntary, mandatory or otherwise. city staff are now charged with coming up with the language for any