Speech to Text for Mosaic Life Care: Showing your skin some love this Valentine's Day

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

>>> c1 >>> welcome back to live at five. here with mosaic life care. it's been a while since you've been in. happy new year, officially. you always have such great topics when you come. and you're gonna try and tie this into valentine's day a little bit. >>> yeah, i am. i've got some of my favorite products here and some other stuff that i could talk about, gift ideas for some of your favorite women or men in your life. >>> what are these items that you have here? skin care items, i see. >>> this is a berry renewal complex. i have a lot of products here. we're the only authorized retailer here in st. joe. it's a very well recognized clinical brand that's used in most plastic surgery and dermatology clinics. this is just a small portion of what we carry. be this is one of my favorite products. it's to help with dry skin but also helps with fine lines as well. our patients just love it. it works very well. >>> i would assume that this time of year, that might even be more used with winter and dry skin and redness. >>> i use it twice a day during the winter and once a day during the summer. this is my other favorite product. this is actually sunscreen, which is obviously very important. i tell patients it's the cheapest and most potent anti aging, so everybody should be using sunscreen every day. this is a powder form. it's great to reapply. you're supposed to reapply sunscreen every two hours. it won't mess up the ladies make up throughout the day. >>> i talk ed to the doctor about sun damage. once it's done, it's hard to fix. >>> it's hard to fix. these are also great valentine's gifts. this works great for women's skin, men's skin. >>> i guess the key is to not let it happen in the first place, the prevention. >>> yes, yes. these are some other sunscreens that i love, this is a facial sunscreen that's great. this is a sports sunscreen. it's great for when you're playing sports. it's waterproof. and it's not like that greasy, sweaty. it works great for when you're golfing or with kids when they're playing sports. >>> and these are simple items that anyone can pick up. we were talking about giving the gift of plastic surgery. doesn't have to be that extreme at all. >>> no, no. these are pretty simple. there's the halo and the simple lasers. you've got botox and juvéderm. >>> they can call you at your place. you have a