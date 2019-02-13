Speech to Text for MERIL: Helping prepare young people with disabilities for jobs

stay with us, i'll be right >>> we are back on live at five, joined by lisa. meryl is the agency here in town that deals with developmentally disabled folks of all ages. i'd imagine you have some extra challenges for young people. >>> yes. >>> tell us about what you provide. >>> i provide services for the youth program, 14-21. this is more towards pre-employment. i can help them with whatever goal they might have it could be career services, the career process. it could be problem solving, self advocacy, accommodations, any of those types of things. >>> at that age range, especially the younger kids, still in school? are they in school, most of them? >>> yes. >>> do you help them with any kind of stuff? >>> yes, whatever goal they might have. i like to focus towards employment. i can look at whatever goal they might have and resources, what i can do, what they can do. meryl is more like self advocacy activity. that could be something that we can definitely help with. >>> any kind of teen can be did i feel. those years are difficult times. do you see extra challenges for them as they're trying to figure out who they are? >>> of course, definitely. >>> and so what kind of job skills can your folks become? what kind of things can they become? >>> well, it's gonna depend on what they're interested in. we'll look at all of those things. we'll look at what requirements they need. they may need accommodations to go into the work place. how to talk about the disability and how to disclose that. there's a large range of things. >>> and of course you're located there just south on 40th street. >>> yes. >>> really just south by maynard's down there. how many kids do you program with? >>> well, all they have to do is call me and we'll set them up and see what we can do for them. >>> how large is your case load? >>> i could do up to 20. >>> and i imagine you've got kids of all abilities and all shapes and sizes and all sorts of good things. >>> yes, definitely. and if there are any youth that have any type of disability, it doesn't mean that they have to have an i.d. they could maybe have adhd or a barrier preventing them from establishing the goal that they want. >>> and you have that little nudge that can get them over the top. how can people reach you? >>>