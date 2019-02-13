Clear
Fit Republic: Salmon with Pico & Rice

Posted: Feb. 13, 2019 10:38 AM
Updated: Feb. 13, 2019 10:38 AM
Posted By: Andy House

>>> c1 >>> here we are in the kq2 kitchen. look at that over there. we're got jr here and you've brought your assistant here with you today. >>> he's definitely helped me out. this is carter, my son. he's now 2. he's gonna be turning 3 soon. a lot of you maybe saw him the first year. >>> well, you're gonna show how busy parents are on the go. >>> this week, i was craving some salmon. i decided to put together one of my favorite dishes which is salmon and pico and rice. i added just a bit of green beans because i love green beans. very simple with your salmon. you want to cook it on the stove top or in the oven. 400 in the oven for 15-20 minutes. if you're gonna cook on the stove top, you actually want to use a thermometer, 145 temperature. i used lemon pepper and garlic. >>> you like the pico? don't hit the chef. [laughter] >>> a lot of times people get scared about cooking fish. they're just not sure exactly how to do it and do it right. you mentioned you check the therm thermometer. >>> i would prefer using a thermometer. >>> we've got a runner. we've got a runner. [laughter] >>> we're back with jr. he didn't get tired. that's because you feed him so healthy. the salmon and this good protein and on the go. >>> very good. >>> this is a very light and easy recipe. >>> you can really taste the salmon. whatever seasoning you used was fantastic on there. >>> try it at home, takes
The dry and sunny conditions are expected once again for your Wednesday and into Valentine's Day on Thursday. High pressure will build in to our south for Wednesday, allowing our winds to change to the south-southeast, ushering in warmer air. Temperatures will go back up to above average in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.
