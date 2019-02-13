Speech to Text for Fit Republic: Salmon with Pico & Rice

>>> c1 >>> here we are in the kq2 kitchen. look at that over there. we're got jr here and you've brought your assistant here with you today. >>> he's definitely helped me out. this is carter, my son. he's now 2. he's gonna be turning 3 soon. a lot of you maybe saw him the first year. >>> well, you're gonna show how busy parents are on the go. >>> this week, i was craving some salmon. i decided to put together one of my favorite dishes which is salmon and pico and rice. i added just a bit of green beans because i love green beans. very simple with your salmon. you want to cook it on the stove top or in the oven. 400 in the oven for 15-20 minutes. if you're gonna cook on the stove top, you actually want to use a thermometer, 145 temperature. i used lemon pepper and garlic. >>> you like the pico? don't hit the chef. [laughter] >>> a lot of times people get scared about cooking fish. they're just not sure exactly how to do it and do it right. you mentioned you check the therm thermometer. >>> i would prefer using a thermometer. >>> we've got a runner. we've got a runner. [laughter] >>> we're back with jr. he didn't get tired. that's because you feed him so healthy. the salmon and this good protein and on the go. >>> very good. >>> this is a very light and easy recipe. >>> you can really taste the salmon. whatever seasoning you used was fantastic on there. >>> try it at home, takes