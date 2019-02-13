Clear
Warm air does not last, cold and snow returns

Posted: Feb. 13, 2019 3:04 PM
Updated: Feb. 13, 2019 3:04 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 40°
Maryville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 27°
Savannah
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 40°
Cameron
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 32°
Fairfax
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 38°
This week's warm-up will not last much longer as a cold front is expected to move through on Thursday. For tonight, skies will remain mostly cloudy but we will be dry. Lows will be in the mid 30s.
