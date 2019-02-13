Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Download Our App
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
Game of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Farm Show
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to the Armed Forces
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Download Our App
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
Game of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Farm Show
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to the Armed Forces
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
CLOSINGS:
View Closings
Warm air does not last, cold and snow returns
Warm air does not last, cold and snow returns
Posted: Feb. 13, 2019 3:04 PM
Updated: Feb. 13, 2019 3:04 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Clear
45°
Hi: 47° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 40°
More Weather
Maryville
Clear
36°
Hi: 38° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 27°
More Weather
Savannah
Clear
45°
Hi: 44° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 40°
More Weather
Cameron
Clear
39°
Hi: 45° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 32°
More Weather
Fairfax
Clear
42°
Hi: 41° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 38°
More Weather
This week's warm-up will not last much longer as a cold front is expected to move through on Thursday. For tonight, skies will remain mostly cloudy but we will be dry. Lows will be in the mid 30s.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Most Popular Stories
Trial begins for suspected drunk driver who killed Maryville student after crashing into bar
Trenton Man's Death Officially Ruled Suicide
Former Cameron teacher facing federal charges for producing child pornography
KBI investigating death of law enforcement officer in Brown County
Rental inspection program could become mandatory
Teen gets vaccinated despite parents' concerns: 'I was doing it for my safety and the safety of others'
First grader raises awareness for heart health
Millions of Americans only one missed paycheck away from poverty
Missouri to test new ways to fund highways
Landlords, city review board hash out differences in inspection program
Community Events