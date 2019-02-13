Speech to Text for Snow back in the forecast

have fun this weekend. >>> thank you. >> alan: let's turn it over to colton now. we've got a couple of nice days and then downhill once agai again. >>> we're seeing a nice sunset out there. clouds are breaking up just a little bit. things tonight and tomorrow will be mostly dry. current temperature in st. joseph is 44. we'll be back in the 20's and 30's for the evening hours. today's average high, 42. 44 in the first half of the day. then we cool down in a big w way. teens on friday with some snow chances. 20's for the rest of the week. very cold air is back on the way. here is your kq2 hour by hour forecast. this is 1:00 tomorrow evening. that's where we're gonna start. temperatures in the 40's down toward the southeast. cooler already up into the northwest. mostly cloudy skies, much cooler day. look what happens as we go into the afternoon hours. temperatures still in the teens. gonna be plenty cold enough for snow this time. snow on friday. we'll be into the teens and 20's. does look like we'll likely see accumulations with this system as it moves through on friday. i'll show you how much this particular computer model is showing. i do think it's doing a pretty nice job showing how much snow will fall. good forecast for this particular snow event will be anywhere between maybe 1.1 in trenton and 2.3 in st. joe. for tonight, dropping down to 34. for tomorrow, i do think changes are on the way. temperatures in the 40's during the first half of the day. falling temperatures and mostly cloudy skies. notice those winds coming from the west northwest anywhere between 15-25 miles per hour. then as we look at the next five days, much cooler air on the way. snow chances are there for friday. saturday night into sunday, a few inches of snow. next week, we dry out