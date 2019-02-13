Speech to Text for STB: Mark McNeely

has his story <<dekalb county agent mark mcneely was named conservation agent of the year for 2018 by the united bowhunters of missourimark mcneely: "it is very humbling to be awarded that." mcneely has been serving the area for over four yearsmark mcneely: "my main priority is enforcing the wildlife code of missouri. which includes the wildlife regulations as far as hunting, fishing, and trapping. recreational use of our conservation areas and public lands in missouri."graduating from the training academy in 2014 working in the area he's from mack mcneely: "i grew up in northwest missouri, i grew up in daviess county so i'm very fortunate to be close to home. i get to know a lot of people that i grew up knowing so i like that interaction and i really like the community here."being involved in the community and working at places like pony express lake he says he does a little bit of everythingmark mcneely: "it's amazing how many different things a conservation agent actually does that the public may not know we are involved with." mark mcneely: "you just never know what you are going to encounter when we are out working so you have to be prepared for anything at any time."but for mcneely, his mindset is not getting recognition but to keep people safemark mcneely: "i don't set out with the mindset of accomplishing or achieving those awards every single year by any means. i just set out with mindset of do my job, do it well and whatever happens after that happens." and it's a job he has no plan on leaving mark mcneely: "i'm involved in so many different things, involved in the community i live in here in dekalb county. and i really enjoy that, i really enjoy what i do so i don't see myself going anywhere."reporting in dekalb county, colton cichoracki kq2 news>> mcneely is assigned