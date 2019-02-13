Speech to Text for Rental Property Inspection program

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

when an officer disocvered the body. after a surprise request from the city council to make property inspections mandatory for rentals throughout the city landlords and tenants are wondering what this proposed program could do to rent prices kq2's sydnie holzfaster has more <<st. joseph city council could soon make rental inspections a requirement for landlords throughout the city, but the proposed change won't be made mandatory right away [sot:clint thompson/planning and community development director"the ordinance that will be up for consideration before the council is to allow a voluntary program the first year and then starting a year out, that program would transition to a mandatory program."]but landlords like patrick rigg are still a cautious [sot:patrick rigg/pmr properties manager"i believe most of these inspections and most of these laws are always passed with good intent, with the intent of making the city better, but at the street level it doesn't always turn out the way it was intended."]rigg manages this 80 year old property and is concerned the program would put older properties at a disadvantage [sot:patrick rigg/pmr properties manager"the updates are much harder, they are labor intense. materials aren't readily available."]property owners will be charged an inspection fee for each unit they manage, but that cost hasn't been set yet [sot:clint thompson/planning and community development director"other cities within the state of missouri can range between $30 to $60."]and landlords are anticipating having to pass that cost on to tenants [sot:patrick rigg/pmr properties manager"i do have properties in other places with rental inspections and what i've seen historically happen in those is it sends rent prices higher."]but if approved it might be better to get the inspections done sooner rather than later [sot:clint thompson/planning and community development director"it's not determined at this point what that potential cost could be to the property owner after the first year. we do know that the initial transition year would be a no fee inspection."] sydnie holzfaster, kq2 news>> the city has also proposed an ordinance requiring landlords to obtain a business license for each unit they manage both ordinances will be up for a first reading at the next council meeting if approved by the council the rental inspection program would go into effect beginning july 1st 2020