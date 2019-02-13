Speech to Text for 36 HWY Pedestrian

in the hospital tonight after being struck by a vehicle along hwy 36 good evening i'm alan van zandt. st. joseph police responded to the area of 36 highway between 28th street and the belt highway shortly after 2 p.m. police say that pedestrian was trying to help a passenger in a stalled vehicle after that passerger suffered a medical episode. the pedestrian we're told suffered critical injuries. we're told that person was also taken to the hospital, their condition is unknown at this time. (jeff wilson st. joseph police "a 29 year-old white male had stopped and had crossed the interstate trying to render assistance, and unfortunately was struck by a vehicle passing by.")eastbound lanes of 36 highway were shut down for a short time. police continue to investig