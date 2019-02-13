Clear
Cameron Teacher Facing Federal Charges

Posted: Feb. 13, 2019 6:41 PM
Updated: Feb. 13, 2019 6:41 PM
Posted By: Victoria Ferguson

federal charges for producing child pornography. a federal grand jury indicted 39-year-old william derek williams today. williams allegedly used three different minor victimes to produce child pornography. williams was charged in clinton county in 2018 on three counts possession of child pornography, three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of statutory sodomy. he's now accused of recording child pornography inside a bathroom in his home by using a camera hidden inside a cell phone charger.
This week's warm-up will not last much longer as a cold front is expected to move through on Thursday. For tonight, skies will remain mostly cloudy but we will be dry. Lows will be in the mid 30s.
