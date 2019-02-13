Speech to Text for Cameron Teacher Facing Federal Charges

federal charges for producing child pornography. a federal grand jury indicted 39-year-old william derek williams today. williams allegedly used three different minor victimes to produce child pornography. williams was charged in clinton county in 2018 on three counts possession of child pornography, three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of statutory sodomy. he's now accused of recording child pornography inside a bathroom in his home by using a camera hidden inside a cell phone charger.