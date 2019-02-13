Clear
Bar Death Trial

Bar Death Trial

Posted: Feb. 13, 2019 6:41 PM
Updated: Feb. 13, 2019 6:41 PM
Posted By: Victoria Ferguson

Speech to Text for Bar Death Trial

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the trial of a suspected drunk driver who killed a 19-year- old maryville student continues today. in the court room today, prosecutors presented police body cam video as evidence to the jury in alex catterson's trial. both dash cam and body cam footage from law enforcement were shown. the dash cam video shows officeer matthew mcmillen arrive on scene and put catterson inside his patrol car. mcmillen testified that he could smell alcohol on catterson's breath and that the young man stumbled when he walked. according to court documents catterson's blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit at the time of the crash. his trial is expected to last until friday.
This week's warm-up will not last much longer as a cold front is expected to move through on Thursday. For tonight, skies will remain mostly cloudy but we will be dry. Lows will be in the mid 30s.
