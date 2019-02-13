Speech to Text for Bar Death Trial

the trial of a suspected drunk driver who killed a 19-year- old maryville student continues today. in the court room today, prosecutors presented police body cam video as evidence to the jury in alex catterson's trial. both dash cam and body cam footage from law enforcement were shown. the dash cam video shows officeer matthew mcmillen arrive on scene and put catterson inside his patrol car. mcmillen testified that he could smell alcohol on catterson's breath and that the young man stumbled when he walked. according to court documents catterson's blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit at the time of the crash. his trial is expected to last until friday.