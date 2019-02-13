Speech to Text for Officer Found Dead

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the kansas bureau of investigation is investigating the death of a police officer in brown county. the k-b-i said 43-year-old officer kirby robidoux of the sac and fox police department was found dead in his patrol car early this morning. his car was found in northern brown county around 6 a-m. no foul play is supsected, but the investigation is on going. according to m-s-c news dot net brown county sheriff john merchant said dispatchers became concerened when robidoux failed to respond to a radio check. they asked iowa tribal police department for assitance and that's when an officer disocvered the body.