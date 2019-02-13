Speech to Text for MoDot Receives $1.7 Million Grant

missouri is one of seven states that will test a new way to fund highway and bridge projects. mo-dot received 1 point 7 million dollars in a grant from the federal highway administration. they will use the grant to explore new ways to improve the efficiency and accuracy of the data used for vehicle registration fees. right now -- registration fees are based on a vehicles taxable horse power. but taxable horse power is no longer calcated by vehcle manufacturers, the state wants to consider basing registration fees on a vehicles miles per gallon.