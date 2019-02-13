Speech to Text for Pony Express

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

>> alan: welcome back to live at five. we've got cindy from the pony express museum. you brought some friends with you today. >>> well, i did. it's family day, so i brought some family. >> alan: thanks for coming today. family day, always a great day at the museum. >>> it is. several years ago, christmas was such a contest. we said we're quitting, we're gonna do something on presidents day and call it family day. then we decided to make it a free day. >>> won't be a snow day for a change. but they can come down to the museum and experience some of the stuff you have going on here. you're gonna be making butter? >>> yeah, the kids have so much fun. we shake them in a mason jar. we're gonna see if we can make it the old fashioned way. >>> you get to learn all about the pony express riders. >> alan: mm-hmm. >>> and you get to have so much fun.