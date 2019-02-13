Clear
Antique Show

Angie Hummer joins us to talk about an upcoming Antique Show.

Posted: Feb. 13, 2019 6:48 PM
Updated: Feb. 13, 2019 6:48 PM
Posted By: Scott Simerly

Speech to Text for Antique Show

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we'll be right back. >> alan: welcome back. glad you're here. we've had the butter churned from the 1800's here. you've got a lot of cool stuff coming up. >>> most definitely. everything is for sale. there'll be lots of vendors, probably about 60. the arena will be jam packed full of wonderful things. >> alan: in my earlier years, i found antique stuff kind of boring. but as i'm aging now, i'm part of that history now and i see stuff that i remember from the day and it's pretty cool. >>> it is. the thing that's exciting about the vintage market. it's a touchy-feely type business. >> alan: the last time my parents came to town, we went to a couple of antique shops in town. it's exactly that. sharing memories with the family. whether you buy anything or not, it's certainly fun to go. >>> it's this weekend. we'll be there bright and early 9:00 to 5:00 and sunday 11:00 to 4:00. >> alan: well thanks for
This week's warm-up will not last much longer as a cold front is expected to move through on Thursday. For tonight, skies will remain mostly cloudy but we will be dry. Lows will be in the mid 30s.
