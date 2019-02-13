Speech to Text for Empower U Student Session

empower u was the destination for students from central missour today. they were on a mission to make the world a better place. the heartland foundation hosted students from warrensburg middle school the program was created to raise youth's awareness to the importance of civic responsibility and to help make a differnce in their community. organizers also say it gives the kids the opportunity to make a positive change now so they can continue that change in their adult years. (sot devran brower heartland foundation: "it's tremendous. to describe it, when you see the talent and abilities that these younger people have now is just amazing. the world is in good hands. it really is.") since the program began in 2007, more than 20-thousand students have participated in empower-u.if you want to learn more about it...we have a link to the heartland foundation website on kq2 dot-com.