Speech to Text for Social Media Dangers

parents, where do you stand when it comes to your kids and social media? with the rise of popularity of social networking sites many of our kids are connected more now than ever before, that comes with concerns over how quickly certain messages are spread.rises in social media challenges often encourage reckless behavior and can put kids in danger.local organizations that work with kids say the key is educating. (angela reynolds/youth alliance) "if your kids aren't educated about something they're gonna be more apt to try it, so if you can sit down and talk with them about diffrent things. i think that's important kids are curious they want to experiment." experts said it's important all kids' devices are monitored on a regular basis tonight at ten you'll hear from a local parent who shares how she plans to approach social media rules with her young children.