D&G Pub & Grub

roll menu. >> alan: and we are back on live at five. i'm just all shook up because of the great food we've got today. christina with us here. this looks like a breakfast sandwich. >>> it is a breakfast sandwich available every day of the week. a lot of people like breakfast for dinner time. >>> i love breakfast for dinner. it looks beautiful. i'm sure it's gonna taste good. you've done some prep work. >>> we're gonna make our french toast batter. you want to add my milk? >> alan: we'll add the milk. >>> all of it. all the goodies. >>> this is the batter for the french toast. >>> this is our batter, yes. >> alan: i smell vanilla and some other stuff. >>> we'll get our batter going and dip our texas toast in it, melt our cheddar cheese, fresh cooked bacon. the eggs, you can get over easy, over medium, over hard. today we're gonna use scrambled. the eggs are to order however you wish. >>> and then we're going to assemble a sandwich. we're gonna pretend like we dip the texas toast in, we've cooked it up. this bacons smells particularly good. >>> the aroma of the studio is all about bacon right now. >>> this is scrambled. we do a house seasoning on our eggs as well c. >> alan: i've always wondered how some of the sandwiches are named after who they are. >>> some of them are named after maybe how they passed. >>> she's a great singer, but she's passed. >>> she loves ham and she loves bacon. we went with bacon on this sandwich. lovely french toast sandwich is always a good way to go. they pile the bacon on and we'll get the melted cheddar going. >> alan: oh, my goodness. >>> and then we top it with powdered sugar. get that powdered sugar flavor on there. >> alan: holy cow. here we go. we got it. >>> the difference with our french toast is it's not fried. we do it on a flat top so the bread stays nice and soft and it's not overly greasy with the fried batter on it. >>> i see you're wearing a black suit. we might have to be cautious when we take a little bite here. >>> powdered sugar will just at five. >> alan: we are back with christina. i'll tell you how conflicted i am. i don't know what to eat here. the bacon that you got here, the obligatory cheese curds. the onion petals, which are my thing. and then we've got this. and you serve it with some of your home fries. >>> we do bottomless fries. you can get unlimited fries throughout your meal. i highly recommend adding the zesty berry jam on as a side option. that sandwich is amazing. >>> when colton's done chewing, i'll try it. what do you think, colton? >>> he can't speak right now. >>> give it a whirl. this sandwich is available seven days a week. >>> while i'm chewing, talk about what events you have coming up. >>> we have a lot going on at cafe acoustic. saturday night, we're doing a benefit for jason dean, a local drummer from kansas city. trying to help him out. he's struggling from an illness. we're doing a big benefit for him on saturday night. come check that out. friday night, we have two local bands.