Speech to Text for Northwest tops Central Missouri

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

cats... central missouri in town with an upset on their mind..northwest looking for 24 in a row expected out of the gate witthus lines it up and knocks it down from three..==stop me if you've heard this before.. witthus for 3 leads..==but here comes central..daniel farris finds brandon emmert ==then the ball finds its way to jafar kinsey in the corner that's good half up..28-26 ranked team in the country showed up in the second half.. ==witthus and the bearcats pounced on central missouri in the second half..witthus finishes for a team high 19 on the night..==the second leading scorer ryan welty now pops on from three day mules 41-22 in the second half to remain unbeaten 67-50..here's head coach