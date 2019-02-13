Clear
Northwest tops Central Missouri

Northwest tops Central Missouri

Posted: Feb. 13, 2019 10:33 PM
Updated: Feb. 13, 2019 10:33 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

cats... central missouri in town with an upset on their mind..northwest looking for 24 in a row expected out of the gate witthus lines it up and knocks it down from three..==stop me if you've heard this before.. witthus for 3 leads..==but here comes central..daniel farris finds brandon emmert ==then the ball finds its way to jafar kinsey in the corner that's good half up..28-26 ranked team in the country showed up in the second half.. ==witthus and the bearcats pounced on central missouri in the second half..witthus finishes for a team high 19 on the night..==the second leading scorer ryan welty now pops on from three day mules 41-22 in the second half to remain unbeaten 67-50..here's head coach
This week's warm-up will not last much longer as a cold front is expected to move through on Thursday. For tonight, skies will remain mostly cloudy but we will be dry. Lows will be in the mid 30s.
