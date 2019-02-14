Clear
YOUTH ORGANIZATIONS, PARENTS RESPOND TO SOCIAL MEDIA CHALLENGES

Parents share their thoughts on social media and kids amid a rise in social media challenges.

cell phone charger. there's a dangerous new challange thats circulating on social media. it's called the 48-hour missing challenge in which teens try to go missing for two days. social media has many advantages, but there are also many dangers, such as this challenge. kq2's ron johnson explains what parents need to be aware of. <<for many parents, the cyberworld can be a scary place [laura wyckoff] its definitely something i'm already thinking about this local mom of four says her strategy right now is keeping her kids disconnected. [wyckoff] my husband and i want to protect our children, shelter them from those things as much as possible while they're young. and there's good reason, more and more impressionable minds are online now than ever before, and that's led to the rise in social media challenges.these challenges can be enticing to kids,but they can also be dangerous. it's just like drugs or alcohol, kids are curious they want to experiment.local organizations that work with youth stress the importance of education so they have a better understanding of why certain challenges should be avoided.[angela reynolds] if your kids aren't educated about something, they're gonna be more apt to experiment and try it. they also stress keeping a close eye on kids' devices, every single one them [reynolds] they have phones they have tablets they have computer, but just trying to keep a reign on that and kinda know what they're doing.as for this mom, she says exposing her kids to social media is far down the road. [wyckoff] for me right now what i'm thinking is at least high school probably freshmen age, maybe. and when the time comes for her children, her hope is they're ready [wyckoff] once you kind of open them up to that world there's really no going back ron johnson kq2 news >> local youth organizations say the proper age to expose kids to social media varies from child to child. they stress the importance of having conversations with your child to see if and when they're ready to
